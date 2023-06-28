Bar/Cocktail Server-Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel

307 206 7000 Po Box 399, Lander WY, 82520 5690 Hwy 287

Job Posting

Position Open June 11, 2023 Closes When filled 2023

Job Title: Bar/Cocktail Server

FLSA: Non-Exempt: Hourly/Part time

Reports To: Food & Beverage Manager

Supervises: None

Salary: $8.00/DOE plus TIPS

Benefits: Eligible upon 90 days — PTO/Health

Positions: (1)Full Time, (1) Part-time

POSITION SUMMARY:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty cheerfully, satisfactorily and in a timely manner. Able to work independently, and work in a fast-paced environment. Must be able to read, comprehend, and interpret simple instructions, correspondence, memos, and documents such as safety rules, operating manuals and procedures and maintenance instructions. Ability to work under pressure, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines willing to teach and work with others. Punctual and has reliable attendance, Demonstrates honesty and integrity.

Must be at least 21 years of age, submit to drug testing, fingerprinting, background check and be able to obtain a Gaming License or Work Permit.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must be 21 years of age.

Able to apply common sense, patience and understanding while carrying out detailed written or oral instructions.

Must be able to work any shift assigned including but not limited to days, swing, grave, weekends, and/ or holidays unless otherwise specified.

High school graduate or equivalent; three-to-six months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Strong guest service skills and the ability to ask questions and apply deductive reasoning and listening skills are essential, able to write routine simple correspondence,

Demonstrates honesty and integrity, ability to work independently, and work in a fast-paced environment, ability to deal with and present problem-solving ideas.

Able to work independently, and work in a fast-paced environment, and willing to teach and work with others.

Must be able to obtain TIPS Alcohol Server certificate and other certifications as determined be the Food & Beverage Manager.

(These functions are intended as a general illustration of the work performed in this job classification and are not all inclusive for this position)

DUTIES & RESPOSIBILTY

Greets customers as they approach bar seats and serves customers with beverages and food in a prompt and courteous manner.

Responsible for the deliverance of the highest level of customer service to guests, VIPs and teammates

Must have excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills including, tact, patience, and courtesy when dealing with customers and teammates.

Adheres to Food & Beverage uniform policy; maintains a safe work environment for all employees and complies with Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel Policies and procedures, as well as Health Department and OSHA policies and procedures.

Keeps beverage station clean and well stocked and maintains a clean organized work environment.

Performs duties in compliance with company policies as well as all Tribal, Federal, State and Local safety and health standards.

Sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks to customers and provides quality services in order to encourage customers to purchase cocktail/ bar services.

Provides support for bar staff as necessary and other duties, including special projects, events as needed and directed.

Monitors customers for intoxication, discontinues alcohol sales, informs F&B management, alerts F&B Management regarding customers that may be difficult or possible violent.

Exercises diligence always maintaining the cleanliness of the casino.

Maintains a properly stocked, clean and well-organized bar at all times.

Ensures that all liquor controls are closely monitored and tightly maintained.

Monitors cash-flow and complies with money handling procedures, makes change for customers.

Wears and maintains all uniforms properly, complies with established security policies and procedures.

Acts to prevent loss and theft, and to maintain the integrity of all cash and comp transactions.

Promotes events in gaming, slots, the restaurant and other areas, as required or requested.

ETHICAL BEHAVIOR:

All Candidates must adhere to Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, Personnel Handbook, SOP’s, Core Values, and Code of Ethics.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Work is generally performed in or around a casino environment, office or front desk setting with exposure to secondhand smoke and high noise levels. Working evenings, graveyards, weekends, and holidays may be required.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS WHILE EXECUTNG JOB DUTIES:

1. Employees are regularly required to talk, hear, listen, and follow directives.

2. Employees may stand, walk, or sit for extended periods of time, may be required to climb, balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl.

3. Employees are repeatedly required to reach with hands and arms and use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, controls, or office equipment.

4. Employees specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust and focus.

5. The noise level is usually moderate, increasing too loud when on the casino floor.

6. The employee may be required to lift to 30-50 lbs by self.

7. Employee must be able to operate equipment or execute job in mentally and physically stressful situations.

SHOSHONE ROSE CASINO & HOTEL BENIFITS;

Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, Employment Mobility, Various Shift Work, Employee Discounts, 401 k

Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, is an equal opportunity employer, is committed to the principle of diversity and affirmatively encouraging Eastern Shoshone Tribal members, Veterans and other ethnicities to apply.