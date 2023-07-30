Back-to-back nights of rodeo fun at Fremont County Fair

The first few nights of the Fremont County Fair are always jam-packed with fun events for all ages. That was true on Saturday night with the Hog N’Mud Wrestling, featuring some of WyoToday’s very own journalists and radio emcees participating.

That’s also true with Monday and Tuesday night’s Wind River Rodeo Roundups. Monday night’s theme, the Military Appreciation Night, will be a perfect occasion to break out the camo cargo shorts and a swell time for veterans to put on some of their old military garb.

(p/c Carl Cote)

On Tuesday night, the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, there will not only be plenty of fans in the bleachers helping support breast cancer awareness but the bright color will also be on display throughout many outfits from the riders and ropers.

Local kids and adults will put their pedal to the metal on bulls and broncs, all in hopes of winning some grand prize money and hearing the cheers of their neighbors and friends in the grand stands.

Both events begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be ticketed events unlike some of the other free events during Fair Week.