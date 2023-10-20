Back-to-back Keeper of the Gold Champions

LANDER – Not much in Fremont County can compare to the feeling in a stadium or a fieldhouse while Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) battle it out in whatever sport is in season, and on Tuesday that feeling was tight in the air at Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. That night was ripe for good volleyball between the Lady Wolverines and the home team Lady Tigers, with all three levels of volleyball being played in front of the newly-added bleachers on the newly-renovated floor.

The Riverton Lady Wolverines, hot off a win over Lander in September as well as last year’s Keeper of the Gold match, came into the game with high hopes under new coach Justin Taylor but the LVHS Lady Tigers also had similar aspirations under their new head coach Stacie McFadden. Coach Taylor, who has been an assistant coach for RHS for years, was eager to bring the trophy back to Riverton’s trophy case and by the end of the night his hopes were fulfilled by his varsity team.

But, before the varsity teams ever graced the new court at Bob Carey, the Froshmore and Junior Varsity teams took to the floor to see who has the best underclassmen and the most promising future in their volleyball programs. The Froshmores for Lander came out with strength and speed but Riverton stayed with them, tying it up early with every other serve. LVHS eventually broke out of the monotony and won the first set 25-16 before also taking control in the second set 25-15. Lander’s Froshmore set up a good head start, and the JV matchup continued that momentum for the Lady Tigers.

Riverton took the early lead over Lander in the JV team, going up 11-5 in the first set, but the Lady Tigers eventually bounced back and tied it up 14-14 before taking the lead. The JV Lady Wolverines clawed back up, taking a 20-19 lead late in the first set but a few mistakes on serves and blocks allowed Lander to win the first JV set 25-22.

The Lady Wolverines felt that they should have, and could have, won the first set and used that as fuel in the second set as they took a big lead early before Lander dug themselves out of the hole, tying it up at 24-24. Extra serves were needed already, something everybody in Lander knew was a possibility in all three games due to the nature of the rivalry, but Riverton would keep their head and their hands up on their way to a 27-25 victory, 1-1 was the score heading into the final set of the JV match.

Lander and Riverton were back and forth throughout the third-and-final set, tying it up multiple times before Lander finally began to pull away after a 13-13 tie. The Lady Tigers scored eight straight points after that and put the Lady Wolverines’ JV team 25-15 for the 2-1 match victory.

Then, after the Senior Night activities that celebrated the talents and high school careers of Avery Crane, Aislynn Donahue (above), Sandra St. Clair, Teagen Pickerd and Isabella “Isa” Byrd, the real Keeper of the Gold match began between the two varsity programs.

Riverton came out strong and fast, taking an early 9-4 lead, which was an indication of how the rest of the night would end up going. But, Lander tried to fight back with skilled kills and diving digs and eventually pulled within three points, 24-21. The Lady Wolverines would not be denied though, taking that final point and the first set, 1-0.

The next two sets never seemed to be close, even with the screaming student section in Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse and the early points for LVHS, as the Lady Wolverines took the second set easily, 25-10, and the third set 25-17.

After the second-straight Keeper of the Gold victory, Coach Taylor said “it’s definitely awesome, these girls look forward to this every single year,” while also praising the environment that LVHS put on for the big match.

“Lander got it a couple years ago so it’s just nice to have it back in our house again,” Coach Taylor continued before speaking about the dominant second set. “They really just honed in on that serving and there wasn’t a ball that was dropped, everybody put in their work and it was a great team effort.”

RHS Senior Emmi Weber, who set up most of the kills throughout the three-set victory, was excited to hold up the trophy one more time as a Lady Wolverine and said “it feels great” and “it set us up” for a strong Regional Tournament this upcoming weekend.

“Our passing was really good tonight,” Weber added. “It’s also just understanding the game, that makes it a lot easier too.”

Alexis Taylor, a sophomore, has been killing it on the court for the varsity team all year long and she continued that against her rivals. She couldn’t take all the credit though, saying that “Emmi does place the ball really, really well and so when we have an amazing setter it’s easier to pick out where you want to attack.”

Finally, Madison “Madi” Fossey was also ecstatic after helping her team beat their rivals a second season in a row, especially as a senior. “This one has been a very good journey, we won it last year and it’s just exciting to end on this note.”

Up next, the Lady Wolverines take on Cody this weekend while the Lady Tigers travel to Pinedale for one final match. After that, both teams head to Regional Tournament play with the Lander team able to stay home and host the 3A West Regional Tournament and the Lady Wolverines travel to Green River for the 4A Regional Tournament.

BY: Shawn O’Brate / PHOTOS BY CARL COTE