Attorney: Charging for Camping at Lander City Park Violates State Law

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

All summer long, the Lander City Council has been debating parks and camping fees. Now, with the summer drawing to a close, a conclusion seems to have been reached: Charging people to camp in City Park would likely violate Wyoming state law.

“There are a number of statutes out there that address this,” the city’s attorney, Adam Phillips, told the council this past Tuesday. Wyoming State Statute 9-2-3220 outlines that governmental bodies shouldn’t compete with local businesses except in the case of specific necessary services such as hospitals, education and prisons. “And that talks about a website that was established in 2010 to be able to allow complaints against municipalities and other government agencies when they do that,” he added.

Legally, free camping, Phillips explained, is the city providing a service, and therefore is not considered to be in competition with local businesses.

While free camping in City Park has been a common topic of conversation at city council meetings, not everyone feels that it’s something the council should be spending so much time on. “These things keep going on, and nothing seems to get done with that, and we’re looking at dreams,” council member Dan Hahn remarked in an interview. “It almost seems like all the extras are getting all the attention.”

Hahn, who has been in favor of camping fees throughout the discussion, feels that the city council has focused too much on things such as parks and bike paths recently, when there are infrastructural issues that should be the city’s priority. Hahn clarified that he doesn’t dislike parks; he simply feels that they are taking up a disproportionate amount of the city’s attention and resources.

City Park and its free camping have long been a draw for people traveling through Lander. Concerns about free camping have similarly circulated for a long time; people who think camping should not be free tend to point to the number of resources campers are able to utilize in the park and the impact of camping on a community space. However, Phillips pointed out, having to hire an extra person to manage camping and camping fees wouldn’t save the city any money but would cost it more in the long run.

City staff suggested rather than paid camping, the city should clarify its rules governing camping, particularly around how long people may stay in the park. The city’s proposed new ordinance concerning park rules, which passed its second reading unanimously on Tuesday, would make it fairly straightforward for the city to make changes to rules governing parks via resolutions, which do not require a public comment period. It would also require that rules be posted in each park.

“Is there anything that says that there can’t be donations made to the city for the use of the campground?” council member John Larsen asked; Phillips told him that the city may accept donations. City Treasurer Charri Lara told the council that, since July 1, the city has collected almost $400 in donations – this despite a system that council member Julia Stuble described as comparatively hard to use.

“So I really think that if we market it more and get the word out that ‘hey, if you want to keep this free, consider donating’ and do more signage, I think we’re going to see more people – I mean, people are donating 20, 10 bucks – but it’s a pageful [of people who have donated],” Lara pointed out.

“I think we need a lot better signage,” concurred Mayor Monte Richardson.

“The council has two options: Either continue on as the way it is, and put more restrictions in the camping; or say no camping at all. Those are really your only two options, in my opinion,” Phillips advised. The city will likely be looking into tightening its regulations concerning camping and how to make donations easier – but unless Wyoming state law changes, it won’t be charging for camping any time soon.