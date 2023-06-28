A’s finally win Little League Championship in fifth-straight appearance

LANDER – In Lander City Park you can typically find a game of baseball happening on any given night but this past Tuesday night there was a very special game being played between the last two remaining teams in the Little League Majors division. The game pitted the Twins vs the Athletics, also known as the A’s, and it might have been one of the most nail-biting games of the year for either team.

This was the fifth-straight season that the A’s found themselves in the championship game, losing the previous four and giving the Lander Little Leaguers some fuel on their fire.

In the first inning the Twins were eager to get on the board, and they did so with two runs scored in the first five batters. After going up 2-0, the Twins’ pitching really kept the momentum going by striking out the first two A’s batters and getting a ground out from the third.

The Twins and A’s stayed tight for the next two innings until the Athletics’ bats finally came alive in the bottom of the third. With a double bringing in Canyon Francis and another Athletic, and a fly ball bringing in another two runs, the Twins suddenly found themselves down 4-2 heading into the fourth.

By the time that fourth inning came the lights had been turned on and the small droplets of rain began to trickle down onto the diamond. In the fourth inning there was one run turned in by the Twins, closing the A’s lead to one, but it was in the fifth that the game started to feel like every batter had a chance to win the game.

Thanks to three-straight strikeouts by the A’s batters in the fourth and two quick doubles by the Twins at the top of the fifth, the Athletics saw their lead diminish and evaporate into a 5-4 lead for their fifth-straight championship game opponent. But, never backing down from a challenge, coach Ty Francis told his boys to “just keep doing what you’re doing” and the win would come.

“They’ve been hitting all year and we knew that if any one of them got up they could hit the game winning hit,” Coach Francis said. “We’ve been doing it all year and I told them to just keep doing it.”

In the end that mindset worked to perfection off an inside-the-park home run by Tanner Guina before tossing two strikeouts in the next inning. So Guina not only put his team up 6-5 off an amazing hit, but he finished off the Twins to bring the A’s their first championship as a team.

“It feels great,” Assistant Coach George Guina said after the victory. “[Tanner] did well there, he knew what he had to do and he did it.”

That’s not to say that Tanner was not nervous with one out left between him and his team’s first championship.

The A’s smiled after winning their first championship in five-straight tries (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“Yeah I did get nervous,” Tanner said after the medal ceremony. “I just started breathing and … I was saying ‘you got this’.”

After the ceremony and the smiles, the A’s were shouting about what the game meant to them as I approached with a camera.

“It feels awesome,” one A’s player said.

“We got second all those years it feels great to finally get this gold medal,” another player said.

But many of them were not done with baseball. Even in the wake of winning there were already talks of summer ball and winning more medals.

“It feels good [but] I wish I could’ve played harder and, like, caught some more balls at first and ran harder,” Sawyer Francis said after the win.

“Hopefully we’ll get even better over the summer and we can win in [American] Legion next year,” another A’s player said.

The Majors Championship was a great game, tight all the way to the end, but tonight’s Minors Championship game in Lander City Park could be even better. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

By: Shawn O’Brate