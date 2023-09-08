October 18, 1931 – September 3, 2023

Arline Helen Clinkenbeard passed away September 3, 2023 in Lander.

She was born to Gunther and Josephine Mueller October 10, 1931 in Polk, Nebraska.

Her family farmed in Paradise Valley and she graduated from Shoshoni High in 1949. She attended junior college in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska for one year.

She married Robert Clinkenbeard March 30, 1953 in Riverton and to that union, Debra was born in 1954 and Cary in 1956.

She and her husband owned businesses in Buffalo and Jackson before moving to Alaska in 1975. They also lived in OR, AZ, MT, and MO. They moved to Lander in 1995. She was active in the Bethel Lutheran church.

Gathering with her family was most special to her. She also enjoyed playing the piano, bowling, and snowmobiling. She is preceded in death by her son, parents, husband, and brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Regan of Lander; grandsons, Robert Cole of Helena, MT and Travis Cole of Olathe, KS; granddaughter, Staci Gonzales of Lander; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church on September 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Lander VFW.

