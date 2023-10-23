Arapahoe Resident Sentenced to Prison on Strangulation

Charles Edward Wallowingbull Jr., 35, of Arapahoe, was sentenced to 18 months in prison following a guilty plea to assault by strangulation. According to court documents, on Apr. 18, a Wind River Police Department (WRPD) officer responded to a call of a domestic strangulation. The investigation showed that Wallowingbull had placed his handsover the victim’s throat and squeezed while pushing her downward into a mattress to the point where the victim could no longer breath or scream. This crime was investigated by the FBI and WRPD.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 18.