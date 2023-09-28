Apparent Shooting South of Riverton on WRIR

The 17 Mile Road at its intersection with Wyoming 789 south of Riverton has been reopened to traffic after an alleged shooting shut down the road for investigators to search the scene. An initial report indicated a suspect was at large in the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the location include the BIA Wind River Police, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Several unmarked vehicles were also at the scene.

Condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.