Another Local Casino seeking Retail Liquor License

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will hear from Sheriff Ryan Lee, Coroner Erin Ivie and Treatment Courts and Youth Services Director Cassie Murray for their monthly updates. A public hearing is also scheduled for a retail liquor license application from the Eastern Shoshone Tribe for the Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel. The Casino, north of Lander, is already serving liquor. They are now seeking a formal permit from the county, following in the steps of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Wind River Hotel and Casino, which applied earlier this year and whose license was approved.

The agenda also has a presentation from Fremont County Library Director Anita Marple on a personnel request, and WYDOT District Engineer Pete Hallsten to explain the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, for northwest Wyoming’s upcoming construction schedule.

After lunch, the Commission will hear from Planning Director Steve Baumann on four subdivision issues and the board will continue their discussions on forming a committee to examine how to fund the county’s ambulance service.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in Lander. You may watch the meeting on Zoom.

The agenda is copied below: