Another Elk Hunt Area Confirmed for Chronic Wasting Disease

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 58. The disease was detected in a hunter-harvested bull elk in early October.

Elk Hunt Area 58 is in the Cody Region and is bordered by two areas that previously detected CWD in elk. CWD has been detected to the west in Hunt Area 59 in 2022 and to the east in Hunt Area 66 in 2018. Additionally, Elk Hunt Area 58 overlaps with Deer Hunt Area 113 where the disease also has been detected.

To ensure hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is 100% fatal to deer, elk and moose that have been infected. In 2022, Game and Fish personnel tested 6,701 CWD lymph node samples from deer,elk and moose — primarily submitted by hunters.

Please visit the Game and Fish website for more information on chronic wasting disease testing, transmission and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.