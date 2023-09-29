Annual Ag Day Barbecue Supports UW Student Organizations

2023—The University of Wyoming’s 40th annual Ag Day Barbecue\ is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, before the kickoff for the UW vs. Fresno State game at 6 p.m.

Serving will take place 3-5:30 p.m. at UW’s indoor practice facility. This year’s menu features smoked beef, pork and lamb sandwiches with green beans, corn salad and cake prepared by the UW Food Science Club.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, card or cash only. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

Proceeds benefit registered student organizations and clubs associated with the UW College of Ag, including the Food Science Club, Pre-Veterinary Club, Wyoming Collegiate Cattle Association, Wyoming Collegiate Wool Growers and UW Meat Judging team. Ticket sales also fund the Ag Day Barbecue Scholarship, awarded to two UW students who help staff the event.