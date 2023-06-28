Angry Crowd upset with “moving on” the unhoused; RPD Reductions

It was a full house at Riverton City Hall’s Council and Court chambers Tuesday night for a question and answer period with Mayor Tim Hancock and Police Chief Eric Hurtado. More than 60 residents attended. About 90 minutes into the meeting, after viewing several videos about Community Service Officer programs, which is being considered in Riverton, the lid came off. Angry business owners and employees began shouting over the lack of accountability and the high recidivism rate for folks “just moved on” or for public intoxication arrests.

One person asked where these people are supposed to go who are moved on? She answered that they just go on down the street to another business. Another complained that customers were being aggressively panhandled which drove some customers away, another said she had been assaulted in her place of work, numerous times, trying to deal with those who had just been moved on.

Another asked when the city was going to make the police department a top priority, as it was in years past. In reference to that, Chief Hurtado said he lost two more officers this week and that his number of certified officers is now down to 13 officers out of 20 authorized positions. Hurtado then announced that beginning July 8th, he is moving the shifts to from 10 hours to 12 hours. That also caused a rise in the audience, who said the increased hours would result in more morale problems and more officers leaving for greener pastures. Both the chief and Mayor Hancock agreed that more pay for officers would be desirable, but both said where is that money going to come from? One audience member suggested a beer tax to fund police positions. That proposal was shot down in the state legislature several sessions ago with heavy lobbying from the alcohol industry.

The mayor said city hall is acutely aware of the issues, and he invited the public to offer soultions. He said solving the problems begins with meetings such as last nights and he said there would be more opportunities for public input as city works to solve the current issues.