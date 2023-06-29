Anatomy of a Disappointment: No Fireworks Show on the 4th

“The City of Lander and the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA) deeply regret to announce the cancellation of the firework show scheduled for the evening of July 4 at the rodeo grounds.” That was the first line of a news release announcing the 2023 firework show on Airport Hill would not be held this coming 4th of July. The City was quick to point out, however, that fireworks are still allowed within the city limits on the 4th from 10 a.m. to Midnight, excluding Main Street, city owned property, the golf course, the airport parking lot as well as the area east of the Fremont County Detention Center between Amoretti and Poor Farm Road. Additionally, fireworks are not allowed on school district parking lots or property. So there will still be fireworks on the fourth, which sometimes rival that of a formal show. Scott Copeland’s famous photo, “Seven Seconds over Lander,” is a great example of that. The entire Lander Valley was filled with fireworks exploding in the air in that short time-exposure photograph.

“Lander is well known for its Fourth of July celebration,” said Community Development Coordinator Anne Even. “It draws people from all over the region, but this year we hit the tipping point with trying to get a formal show put together, there wasn’t enough time.” Even explained that the permit for the show had to be in place 60 days in advance and she noted the city could not find insurance for the event. “In years past we were able to piece a show together but this year we discovered that some fireworks are not covered by insurance. We didn’t know that. Unfortunately, the ones we bought for $10,000 through a District #1 Recreation Board grant were not covered.” She explained that the supplier of the fireworks, in this case from Flying Phoenix Fireworks of Arapahoe, was a distributor of fireworks that were made elsewhere. “Therefore, not covered by insurance. “I’m learning more about fireworks this year than I ever thought possible,” Even said. She noted that the city had approached eight different companies trying to find a display company that not only sells their own fireworks, but has the certified handler to set them off. “The Fourth of July is the busiest time of the year for fireworks, and we couldn’t find anyone to satisfy the insurance, unfortunately,” she said. “It wasn’t for want of an effort.” She said some communities have to reserve display companies years in advance.

Even said that she is hoping a community group can come together to begin planning next year’s show. “I’ve already had emails from three people expressing an interest in doing that,” she said. “I’m anxious to pass along the knowledge I gained this year so we can put out a bid well in advance for a formal show.”

Even said the city is hoping to get a refund from the fireworks distributor for the $10,000 purchase. “I’m hoping they can sell those to someone else before the holiday.

Since there won’t be a formal show this year, Even noted Lander still has a number of events for people to enjoy on the holiday weekend. From the Challenge for Charities Half Marathon, 5K and Kid’s races after the sun comes up on Independence Day, to the Senior Center Pancake breakfast, the Pageant of the Old West Parade, the Rotary Club’s Buffalo Barbecue, high school class reunions, and, of course, the World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo, the 129th edition of the Pioneer Days Rodeo