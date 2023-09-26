An Initiative to Limit Property Taxes Could be headed to the Ballot

On Monday, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray certified an issue for the ballot if enough signatures can be raised. In a statement released from his office, The “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Exemption” was approved for the petitioners to begin gathering signatures. Pursuant to Wyoming law, the people may propose and enact laws by initiative upon completion of the requirements set forth in W.S. 22-24-301 et seq. Once the required number of signatures has been collected, the Secretary of State’s Office is charged with preparing petitions for the committee of applicants seeking the initiative. Once the committee receives those petitions, they will have eighteen months to gather petition signatures and submit to the Secretary of State’s Office for review.

“The people’s right to propose and enact laws by initiative to address fundamental issues, such as property tax limits, is pivotal to our state,” Gray said in a statement. “At the Secretary of State’s Office, we take our role in the initiative process very seriously, and will work diligently to ensure the Initiative is processed efficiently and in accordance with Wyoming law.”