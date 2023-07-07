March 12, 1945 – July 2, 2023

Amelia Ann Underwood, 78, of Ethete, Wyoming died on July 2, 2023 at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ethete. Internment will be at Yellow Calf Cemetery.

Visitation and wake will begin at 6:00 PM, Friday, July 7, 2023 at her residence at 252 Mill Creek Road in Ethete. A rosary will begin at 7:00 PM during the wake.

Amelia Shakespeare was born on March 12, 1945 to John Shakespeare and Nellie Friday Shakespeare in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. She attended elementary school in Ethete and was graduated from St. Stephen’s Indian High School in 1964. She attended Billings Business College in Billings, Montana earning a certificate in administrative duties. Amelia married Vincent Underwood on November 11, 1967. Amelia and Vincent had three sons, Russell, Tony, and Troy (Carlton) and enjoyed traveling, more specifically, road trips to the surrounding states of Wyoming and beyond. They both enjoyed attending sporting events and powwows.

Amelia began her career with the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s credit program before working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Amelia worked for over 20 years with the BIA in various departments including law enforcement, forestry, and facilities and maintenance. She retired in 1997. Amelia spent all of her retirement caring for her grandkids and she enjoyed reading as many books as she could. She liked listening to powwow music and enjoyed watching her grandkids participate in many powwows.

Amelia is survived by her sons Russell Underwood and his wife Tina, Tony Underwood and his wife Katherine, and Carlton Underwood. Her grandsons Jared Underwood, Vincent Underwood Ill, Robert Underwood, Ambrose Underwood and his wife Janelle, Tristen

Underwood and his wife Susanna, Aaron Underwood, Brandon Underwood, Arturo Underwood, and Isaiah Underwood. Granddaughters Chrisfina Underwood, and Roquelle Underwood and her boyfriend Damon. Great-grandchildren Myla, AJ, Mathias, Jackson, Hummingbird, TJ Junior, Anthony, and Marcellus Underwood. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and adopted relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Nellie, her husband, Vincent, her brothers O’dell Shakespeare and Leroy Shakespeare, and her sister Lettie June Spoonhunter.

