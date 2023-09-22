Alzheimers Walk Saturday in Lander to Gain Awareness

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

As of 2021, there were only three geriatricians – physicians who specialize in treating the unique health care needs of the elderly – in the state of Wyoming. Not three per 1,000 people, or three per 10,000; three, total, to serve a population of 578,803. It is not uncommon in rural areas for general practice health care providers to end up taking on cases that would be recommended to a specialist in more urban areas, but even taking that into account this gap seems significant.

Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, primarily impacts the elderly and is on the rise across the United States. Current estimates place the number of people living with Alzheimer’s in the U.S. at 6.7 million, and the national cost of providing care to these individuals is approximately $345 billion per year. While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, early diagnosis and treatment can slow the disease’s progression; according to an article by Jill Rasmussen and Haya Langerman, published in “Degenerative Neurological and Neuromuscular Disease” in 2019, “[e]arly intervention is the optimal strategy, because the patient’s level of function is preserved for longer … and can result in substantial cost savings to health care systems.”

“Providing the best possible care for Alzheimer’s disease requires conversations about memory at the earliest point of concern and a knowledgeable, accessible care team that includes physician specialists to diagnose, monitor disease progression and treat when appropriate,” said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer. “For the first time in nearly two decades, there is a class of treatments emerging to treat early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. It’s more important than ever for individuals to act quickly if they have memory concerns or experience symptoms.”

Nationwide, over half (55%) of primary health care providers said there were not enough specialists in their area to meet demands. The situation is at its worst in small cities (63%) and rural areas (71%). Like 19 other states across the country, Wyoming is considered a “dementia neurology desert,” and has few resources to allow for the kind of early intervention described by Carrillo. The lack of formal health care also means that a large portion of this burden often ends up falling on friends and family members; In Wyoming alone, 16,000 unpaid caregivers provided 21 million hours of care in 2022, valued at $382 million.

However, organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association are working to change this, by raising awareness among the general public and creating fundraising efforts.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is working across Wyoming to provide training, guidance and support to both families and health care providers to better prepare them for these difficult conversations,” said Debra Antista-Bianchi, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming. “Educational programs like The Ten Warning Signs, our health systems outreach, and the free 24/7 Helpline are great resources for the community.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s most visible and largest annual fundraiser and awareness event is its Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held in more than 600 communities across the country. In Fremont County, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held this Saturday, September 23, starting from Lander City Park. In-person registration starts at 9:30 a.m., and opening ceremonies will be held at 10:15 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

To learn more about programs and services provided at no charge by the Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alz.org or call the Association’s free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.