All-State Football Honors Go To 16 Local Players

The All-State Football Rosters were announced on Monday with 16 local players making the grade in their individual divisions. Each of the players named was also a first team All Conference honoree.

Class 1A Six Man

From Dubois: Wyatt Trembly, Jonah Ord, and Kaleb Gleim

Class 1A Nine Man

From Shoshoni: Quinton Clark

From Wind River: Chris Burk, Cooper Frederick, Kyzaia Jones, Aidan Ruby, BlakeSnyder, Joaquin Stevens, and Brayden Tatro

Class 2A

From Thermopolis: Jessen Basse

Class 3A

From Riverton: Darrick DeVries, Nick McIntosh and Ty Sheets

From Worland: Brody Thiel