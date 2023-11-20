All-State Football Honors Go To 16 Local Players

The All-State Football Rosters were announced on Monday with 16 local players making the grade in their individual divisions. Each of the players named was also a first team All Conference honoree.
Class 1A Six Man
From Dubois: Wyatt Trembly, Jonah Ord, and Kaleb Gleim
Class 1A Nine Man
From Shoshoni: Quinton Clark
From Wind River: Chris Burk, Cooper Frederick, Kyzaia Jones, Aidan Ruby, BlakeSnyder, Joaquin Stevens, and Brayden Tatro
Class 2A
From Thermopolis: Jessen Basse
Class 3A
From Riverton: Darrick DeVries, Nick McIntosh and Ty Sheets
From Worland: Brody Thiel