All Lander LIFT applications denied by City Council

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

Lander city council voted last week to not fund any of this quarter’s Lander Investment for Tomorrow (LIFT) applications – after weeks of review of this particular set of applications and months of discussion around the LIFT funding process.

“No application really set itself apart from another,” Eric Andrews, a representative from LIFT’s parent organization LEDA (Lander Economic Development Association), explained to the council. “Some of those [grant awards] that have … received negative feedback [in the past] scored higher than any of these.”

Applications ranged from funding for a taco and tequila bar to new equipment for a clinic to a new marquee for the Grand Theater. None were deemed as providing sufficient economic development for the city of Lander to warrant funding; for now, the unawarded funds will remain in the pot for the next round of LIFT applications.

What is the half-cent tax?

Commonly referred to as a half-cent tax, Fremont County’s economic development tax adds an additional 0.5% to sales tax – or one half cent per dollar. According to Alan Moore, chairman and treasurer of Riverton’s economic development board IDEA, Inc, just one other county in the state has a similar program.

One of the major impetuses for the half-cent tax was the airport; in her capacity as part of the Fremont Air Service Team, Missy White explained to a meeting of the Riverton Economic and Community Development Association (RECDA) this Wednesday that, while many small regional airports around the country have been closing recently, Fremont County’s has managed to stay open – in no small part due to the half-cent tax. The county pays the air service a certain amount of money every year, encouraging it to continue service to the airport in Riverton; in return, businesses and tourism that rely on the presence of the airport to bring employees and revenue into Fremont County benefit, and local residents have better access to air transit than they would otherwise.

A small portion (1%) of the revenue collected from the half-cent tax goes to the state. Of the amount that comes back to Fremont County, 20% goes toward the airport’s minimum revenue guarantee; 10% goes toward ground transit such as Wind River Transportation Authority; the remaining 70% is distributed among the county and various communities, based on population, to fund economic development. Moore said that so far, the half-cent tax is generating about $3.2 million per year – about a third of that, or just under $1 million, goes toward the airport and ground transportation. All of the other funds are distributed for county and local governments to decide how to use to benefit Fremont County’s economy. In Lander, this takes the form of LIFT grants, awarded to local businesses and organizations to support projects and events that will provide economic development for the city.

“In the long run, the state of Wyoming is mineral-dependent, and when our source of revenue is squeezed by someone out of our [state] … we are left dangling in the wind,” Moore told the people in attendance at Wednesday’s RECDA meeting. “Our hope is the voter will see the value of local choices made at the local level … This will be our opportunity to put our money where our mouth is.”

What is economic development?

The question of what does or doesn’t constitute economic development has been at the center of many of the city’s conversations about LIFT and LEDA over the past few months.

“We don’t have as a community a defined idea of what economic development is,” Andrews noted. “We have some footwork to do … to get to those set economic objectives.”

City Treasurer Charri Lara pointed out that, while at this Tuesday’s city council meeting the conversation among council members generally agreed that simple building improvements or equipment updates doesn’t qualify as sufficient economic development, that doesn’t align with the language used on the LIFT application – which specifically identifies facades and signage as one of the categories of qualifying projects. The Wyoming Business Council had recently suggested that a new Grand marquee would be an easy but impactful way to make Lander’s Main Street more appealing as a place for tourists to stop and spend time and money; in light of that recommendation and the LIFT application’s specific reference to signs, the Grand Theater decided to apply for a LIFT grant, Lara explained.

If city council doesn’t feel that signage is economic development after all, Lara recommended that the LIFT application be changed to avoid businesses spending time and effort on an application that city council won’t approve. City council member Missy White responded that economic development can be difficult to define, but also suggested that the application and evaluation process could be adjusted to more adequately reflect what the city is looking for.

“What are we really wanting to spend our limited economic development resources on?” Andrews questioned. “We’re taking tax money and spending it on these projects – we want to see these projects putting tax money back into the community.”

“We have to be very responsible with this half-cent money,” remarked council member Dan Hahn. “We’ve had some rough meetings, and this is very difficult, but we also have this half-cent we want to keep.”

The next round of LIFT applications are due on November 1; city council will likely continue to discuss and refine the LIFT application and awarding process moving into the next quarter.