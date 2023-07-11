November 29, 1929 – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Funeral services for lifelong Dubois resident, Alice Hart will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Headwaters Community Center in Dubois, Wyoming. Interment will follow at the Dubois Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois Senior Center or the Dubois Humane Society in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY.

Mrs. Hart passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home in Dubois, Wyoming.

Nova Alice Leseberg was born on November 29, 1929, daughter of William Burton and Verna Elizabeth (Locke) Leseberg in Lander, Wyoming. She grew up and attended school in Dubois. Following high school graduation, Alice went on to further her education at the Colorado Women’s College as well as the University of Wyoming.

On August 27, 1949, Alice married Gerald F. Hart in Dubois, Wyoming. For over twenty years, the residents of Dubois could count on a greeting from Alice where she worked at the Dubois Library.

During Alice’s down time, she enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, camping and gardening as well reading.

Survivors include her sons, Billy Hart and Jim (Donna) Hart; daughter, Geralynn Brown; brother, Gary Leseberg; sister-in-law, Patsy Leseberg; 7 grandchildren, Sherry (Richard) Huff, Bill (Karla) Brown, Cody (McCall) Brown, Janeira Hart, Destiny (Matt) Romer, Shaylynn (Adam) Brasel and Calli (Phillip) Cornella; 24 great grandchildren; her dear friend, Jan Marrou; her sweet pups, Koalie and Jasper.

Mrs. Hart was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hart; parents, Bill and Verna Leseberg; parents-in-law, Clarence and Eva Hart; brother, Billy Leseberg; sister, Carrol O’Neal; son-in-law, Mike Brown; daughter-in-law, Sally Hart; nephews, Mike Leseberg, Joe Leseberg and Harry Leseberg; sisters-in-law, Sandra Leseberg and Kathryn Hembre; brother-in-law, Norman Hart.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com