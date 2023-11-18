July 21st, 1936 – November 15, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred P. Redman, Sr. on

November 15th, 2023 in Billings, Montana.

Services will be held at the Alfred Redman Gymnasium. The wake will be on November 19,

2023 at 6 pm and the funeral services will be on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10 am.

Burial will be at the Sage-Redman Cemetery.

Alfred P. Redman, Sr. was born on July 21st,

1936 in Ethete, WY. To Elk and Josephine Underwood Redman. In 1965, he married

Mary Alice Doney.

He attended schools at St. Michael’s Mission, St. Stephens Mission, and Fremont

Vocational High School in Lander, WY. He attended Northwest Community College in

Powell, where he played football and basketball. Alfred enlisted in the Air Force and

was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Business College in Billings, Montana

where he met his wife, Mary Alice Doney. He became an accountant and worked for

the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Billings and then in Ft. Washakie, WY.

He assisted our local tribal people in starting and getting funding for Wyoming Indian

High School. He first served as a Project Director. During this time he earned his

Bachelors degree from Fort Wright College in Spokane, Washington. He was then hired

to be a Social Studies teacher and athletic director at WIHS. He coached many sports

including, volleyball, football, basketball, and track. He has been referred to as the most

successful coach in Wyoming High School history. Some of the accomplishments his

teams earned were having a 50 consecutive game winning streak, making it to state

twenty-two times earning six state championships, and putting Wyoming Indian High

School on the map. He has been inducted into various Hall of Fames.WIHS renamed

the gym in his honor, the Alfred P. Redman Sr Gymnasium. He then retired in 2005.

Retirement was not for Alfred, he coached the Riverton High School girls basketball and

later went to the Arapaho Charter High school. He went to work for the Northern

Arapaho Tribe as their Tribal Education Director, where he was employed until he

passed away. This department and its board are working for all the students on the

reservation to receive a high-quality education.

He was part of the Wind River Indian Athletic Association, which sponsored many

basketball tournaments for adults, teens, and tiny tots. This group could be found at Blue

Sky Hall organizes many community events. Alfred served on the Northern Arapaho

Tribal Committee, was a member of the Fremont County School District #14 Board of

Trustees, Ethete Pow-wow Committee, and Sky People.

In his younger years, he liked to race horses and did Indian Relay. He ranched, farmed, and tended to his horses and cows. He was also a team roper. You could find him

fishing, canoeing, and bowling.

Alfred liked to spend time at the local casinos and watch a variety of sports, especially the

games that included his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked to eat at the

Oxbow in Lander and tease the workers. Basketball was his favorite and went to as

many games as he could, especially to watch the Chiefs.

He is survived by his Daughters, Josephine Redman (Darnell), and Tessa Redman (Larry) Son,

Travis (Rose) Brockie Sisters, Alvena Oldman, Anita Hungary, Jodi, Tish, Kay, Karen,

Geraldine, and Alicia Underwood. Brothers, Marty and Jerome Underwood.

Grandchildren: John, Jr, Tom-Elk, Jacob, JayceMarie, Darrius, Kristina, Josie, Tommie,

LJ, Jason, Dimetri, Travis II, Wilson, Edison, and Jesse. Great Grandchildren; Mateo,

Kaydan, Jaelle, Russell, Jayshawn, Trevor, Kokteenox, Bayleigh-Ann, Layla, Aliyah,

Kendrick, Liam, Juliette, Peyton, Kellen, Elliott, Irene, Travis III, Kasen, Emma, Weptis,

Demetri, Jr, Andre, Skyson, and Jesse. Nephews: Jerry, George, Mike, John Earl,

Nieces: Patricia, Donita, Sandra, Lisa, Jessica, Margie, Joan, Veronica, Christine and

Linda. Also numerous other family members and friends. We hope that we did not leave

anyone out, but please accept our apologies if we did.

He was preceded in death by his Father Elk Redman Mother Josephine E.

Underwood-Redman. Wife, Mary Alice Doney-Redman. Brothers: Benny SunRhodes,

Sherman Redman, Vincent Redman, Delbert Redman, Anthony Redman and Hubert

Redman. Sisters: Lucy Redman-Willow and Francis Jane Redman. Sons, John

Redman, Sr and Alfred Redman, Jr. Daughter, Mary Frances Redman.Services will be held at the Alfred Redman Gymnasium. The wake will be on November 19,

2023 at 6 pm and the funeral services will be on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10 am.

Burial will be at the Sage-Redman Cemetery.

Hudson’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com