March 8, 1963 – June 28, 2023

Dubois resident and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Albert Donald Cross-Dailey (Don/”Ding”), 60, passed away suddenly on June 28, 2023, in Casper, Wyo., with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Dubois Cemetery, followed by a gathering at the VFW, 107 South First Street in Dubois.

Don was born March 8, 1963 in Lander, Wyo., to Albert H. Cross and Bobbie Cross-Dailey. He was raised in Dubois and in Jackson. He graduated from Riverton High School in 1981.

While serving with the Wyoming National Guard, he chose to enlist in the United States Marine Corps in 1986. Don excelled at serving his country, having been a highly decorated combat veteran. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 from the Marine Corps in 2006.

Don married Sandy Jacques in Dubois in 1986. Together, the couple raised their daughters, Sheree and Annie. Don, Sandy and their girls spent as much time as possible riding their motorcycles throughout California, making many friends along the way.

After military retirement, Don moved his family back to Wyoming, settling in Dubois. Once settled, Don opened a custom motorcycle shop. Don and Sandy later divorced but remained lifelong friends, sharing their children and grandchildren.

Don married Holly J. Wolcott in 2012. Together they travelled extensively throughout the country with a mobile bike shop, attending rallies and shows. They enjoyed cooking and watching sports. He maintained a family recipe for sourdough starter and made fantastic pancakes. He was a fan of University of Wyoming Cowboys sports and the Denver Broncos. He was an avid reader.

Don was an active member of the VFW Ramar Brown Post #10056 in Dubois. He was proud of his military service and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need, volunteering with Dubois Search and Rescue and the Fremont County ambulance. As an avid Harley fan, he was always working on one bike or another. He enjoyed riding his ORV with his companion, Betty Williams.

Don is survived by his wife, his mother Bobbie, daughter Sheree Mcleod (Joe), granddaughters Melody and Madison, daughter Annie Cross-Dailey, grandson Blayze and granddaughter Frayah, Sandy Hust (Wes), Betty Williams, aunt Lisa (Harold) Albright, uncle Dennis Wyant (Vicki), proxy son Adam Jezick and many cousins. There are people around the country who he served with that he remained in contact with that will miss him. Many were his Marine Corps brothers.

Preceding him in death is his father Albert H. (Abby) Cross, step-father Mike Dailey, his sister Carrie, uncles Jock and Philip Cross, Terry Buttle, and aunt Lynn Brown.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois Branch Library in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, Wyo., 82501.

