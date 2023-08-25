Agitated Man threw Wheelchair-bound Victim To the Ground early Friday; Officer Assaulted during Arrest

The Riverton Police on Friday said a 73-year-old man was walking his dog in the 900 block of East Sunset at 12:34 a.m. today when he was confronted by a man who appeared agitated and demanded to know where the apartment manager was. According to a RPD report, the conversation escalated until the fellow grabbed the victim by the neck and threw him out tf his wheelchair which caused scratches and bruises to the victim’s knees and neck. The victim had a .25 auto pistol in his pocket which he reached for but as he was drawing it his assailant grabbed his hand and took it away from him and then pointed it at him and threatened to kill him. He then fled the area.

A short while later an individual came to the police department to complain about his girlfriend taking his car. The man matched the description given by the victim. The RPD report said one thing led to another and Armando Delatorre, 58, Lander, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, theft of a firearm and possession of Methamphetamine. The investigation continues.