Additional Child Molestation Charges Dropped Against Detimore

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, Managing Editor, The Ranger, Lander Journal

Donald Floyd Detimore’s last day in court will be his October sentencing, after an agreement was filed that dismisses the other child sex abuse cases against him and allows his other alleged victims to make statements during his sentencing hearing. Now, provided his first- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor convictions stand, the child molester in his early 70s will face no new trials – just decades in prison.

Detimore molested a child when they were 7-9 years old from 2012-2014, and a jury found him guilty of first- and third-degree sex abuse in that case last month. The most serious charge carries a minimum of 25 years in prison.

But Detimore also faces a slew of other allegations: that he molested a child as young as three back in the mid-1970s, and sexually abused a teenager in 2002. District Court Judge Jason Condor severed the charges earlier this year – meaning Detimore would have faced three separate jury trials. Now, all the victims will be invited to the stand to share how his abuse impacted them when Detimore is sentenced later this year for the 2012-2014 sex abuse. The earlier alleged victims “shall be considered victims for purposes of the pre-sentence investigation” for sentencing, according to the agreement.

The pending sex abuse charges will be dismissed, and the state agrees not to re-charge him for those alleged crimes unless his first-degree sexual abuse of a minor conviction is overturned.

The cases

The allegations in Detimore’s conviction last month surfaced after the victim told their health care provider they’d been having trouble sleeping, and when asked, told the nurse practitioner that they’d been molested as a child. Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Juliet Fish began investigating the crimes, and soon uncovered other allegations – that Detimore had molested a child between 1976-1977 when the child was three and four years old. She found old interviews with investigators in the 1980s in which Detimore reportedly admitted to the abuse; incomplete records indicate he was initially charged with a misdemeanor in the case, which was dismissed.

Other allegations surfaced from 2002, when Fremont County deputies responded to allegations of rape and a dispute between Detimore and the alleged victim’s parents who were upset, according to the affidavit, when they learned their child had been sexually abused by Detimore when the child was 16 or 17 and Detimore was 49.

Sentencing

Detimore, who is being housed in the Hot Springs County Jail, will be sentenced to prison on October 19. Three hours have been set aside for the hearing, when Judge Jason Condor will hear statements from all three of his victims before handing down a sentence. The first-degree charge carries a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 50; the third-degree conviction will carry up to 15 additional years behind bars.