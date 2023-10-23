Jul 8, 1940 – Oct 17, 2023

Adam Turpen, 83, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. A memorial service will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton.

Adam Martin Turpen was born on July 8, 1940 in Newell, South Dakota to Leo and Katherine (Heinert) Turpen. He was one of seven children and grew up in South Dakota.

On October 3, 1962 he married his “Sunshine Girl,” Sharry Rae Cobb, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. The couple moved to Wyoming in May 1965, where Adam helped build the Togwottee Mountain Lodge. In 1967 the couple moved to Riverton, Wyoming making it their home for over 50 years. Adam was the Shop Foreman for Well Tech Well Service and took great pride in his job. He went to work as a custodian with School District 25 after the oilfield work dried up, he retired in 2004 from the school district

Adam enjoyed spending time taking care of his yard, tinkering in his garage, fishing, camping, and being in the mountains.

He is survived by his son, Tom Turpen of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughter, Tanya Turpen of Casper, Wyoming; brother Leonard Turpen of Layton, Utah; sister Eva Waters of Santa Rosa, California; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharry Turpen; daughter, Tamara Turpen; parents, Leo and Katherine Turpen; brothers, Robert Turpen, Leroy Turpen, and Leo Turpen; and sister, Caroline Turpen.

