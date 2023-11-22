Activities for the Holiday; Community Meals Included

The Riverton Community ThanksgivingDinner will be held on ThanksgivingDay startingat noon at the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds. The holiday meal this year incorporates the many separate events from years past… The Riverton High Key Club, the Soldiers House, and several churches will all be together this year at one location. There will be live entertainment, Cowboy Poetry, a choral group and more. Attendees are also urged to bring a favorite dish for their own table. Seventy turkeys will be preparaed for the feast.

In Lander, Trinity Episcopal Church will be offering its annual Thanksgiving Meal from 1-3 p.m. on November 23. Those picking up a meal should stay in their vehicle and wait for a volunteer to serve them. For questions or to volunteer, contact Trinity Episcopal Church.

Also in Lander, there’s the Lander Turkey Mile Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning starting and finishing at the Lander City Park! The route is 1 mile long and will have multiple people dressed as turkeys competing. These turkeys will be running various paces (fastest being 6:00/mile) and the goal is to beat as many turkeys as you can! The event has been capped at 100 runners.

On the Wind River Reservation, the Eastern Shoshone Entertainment Committee is hosting a Thanksgiving Feast Today, Wednesday the 22nd starting at noon at the Shoshone Rose Casino’s Conference Room.