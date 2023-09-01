November 15, 1997 – August 19, 2023

Abigale “Abbi” Ibach, 25, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Fallon, Nevada. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 31,2023, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be at 10:00 am on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family would like everyone to wear their jeans and boots and be comfortable.

Abigale Lynn Ibach was born on November 15, 1997 in Casper, WY to Patrick Gale and Kimberly Lynn (Sullivan) Ibach. She was raised in Casper, WY; Greensboro, NC; Meeker, CO; and Riverton, WY where she graduated from Riverton High School in 2016 and attended Central Wyoming College graduating with her Associates in Equine Studies in 2020. She moved to Fallon, NV in 2021.

Abbi was a member of the Catholic Faith and attended St. Margaret’s Catholic Church when she lived in Riverton, WY.

Abbi worked for Ibach Honey, CO in Riverton, WY, as a lifeguard/WSI at Riverton Aquatics Center in Riverton, WY, Central Wyoming College’s Equine Center Facility Employee in Riverton, WY, and she was currently working at Mills Dairy in Fallon, NV.

She belonged to FFA in both high school and college and was on the Central Wyoming College’s Ranch Horse Team.

Abbi was an outdoors girl from the beginning and she loved horse training, hunting, fishing, Duck Club, and dogs. Abbi had a love for life, people, animals of all shapes and sizes. Stories of Abbi will go on forever and will bring smiles and joy to all. Above all she was a good friend to all and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her parents, Pat and Kim Ibach of Riverton, WY; brother, Brennan Ibach of Riverton, WY; the love of her life, Wyatt Hovde of Fallon, NV; grandparents, Gale and Lynda Ibach of Riverton, WY and Fred and Margaret Sullivan of Rio Verde, AZ; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her aunt, Robyn Keli Ibach.

The family request in lieu of flowers that memorial be made to Abigale Ibach Memorial Equine Scholarship at Central Wyoming College in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.