A bit cooler for Tuesday, Winds in the afternoon

Slightly cooler than yesterday, with temperatures at or near normal across the Cowboy State. Winds increase during the afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times. Southern parts of the state may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the day. Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s for Shoshoni and Thermopolis, the mid-to-upper 80s for Worland, Lander and Jeffrey City and the low 80s for Dubois. Today’s peak wind gusts expected through Midnight include 36 mph at Dubois, 35 mph on South Pass and at Lander and Shoshoni, 32 mph in Riverton and the low 20 mph range for the Southern Bighorn Basin.