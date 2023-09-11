9-11 Attacks on USA Remembered today with Parade, Ceremonies

Today, September 11th is Patriot Day in Wyoming and a National Day of Service and Remembrance across the country. It was 22 years ago today that terrorists slammed two 767 jet aircraft into the Twin World Trade Center Towers in New York City, one aircraft struck the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a third aircraft, believed to be targeting the U.S. Capitol building, crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers rushed the hijacked plane’s cockpit. There are several local observances today, both this morning:

The Riverton Patriot Day Parade started an 8 a.m. from the Sutherland’s parking lot on North Federal and it coursed through downtown, West Main and back.

In Lander, the Lander Fire Hall was the site of the city’s annual 9/11 Memorial and recognition ceremony sponsored by the City of Lander, Fremont County and American Legion Post #33 and VFW Post #954.

Up in Dubois, The National Museum of Military Vehicles will be free to visit today.

There are also numerous National observances.

From the National Day of Service and Remembrance: “It’s been more than two decades since 9/11. Honor and commemorate the sacrifices made that day (when over 2,500 Americans were killed in the attacks) by remembering the heroes, armed forces, first responders, and countless others’ acts of service to defend our nation’s freedom. On the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, Americans of all ages and backgrounds are again invited to join and lead community service projects to honor the lives and service of those we lost on September 11.”