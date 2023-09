The 9-11 Patriot Day Parade in Riverton rolled through town early Monday morning. As the red, white and blue draped vehicles went down Main, a few folks on the sidewalks waved their good wishes. It was 22 years since the terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people (not including the terrorists) at the Twin Towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and in a field in Pennsylvania where passengers rushed the cockpit in a plane allegedly headed to the U.S. Capitol