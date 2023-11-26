Central Wyoming College Athletics Update; Men, Women get Basketball wins

From CWC Marketing:

The CWC Men’s Basketball team is coming off a busy week of travel and games. With a road trip to Snow College (NJCAA #11 team in the country) on Tuesday followed by back to back games at Northwest on Friday/Saturday, the Rustlers spent more time on a bus then they did on campus. Here is a breakdown of each game:

CWC 68-SNOW 80

Making the the six hour drive south to Ephraim, UT to play the #11th ranked team and undefeated Snow College Badgers, another tough opponent on the Rustler’s schedule. “Between Salt Lake, Snow, USUE, and Dawson, they have a total of one loss on their record. That one loss happens to be us beating USUE. Our schedule has been very difficult, which will hopefully pay off come Region 9 time.” commented Coach Schmit on his early season opponents.

The first half saw CWC shoot over 60% from the field and battle the nationally ranked team taking a 41-38 lead into halftime. Backed by King Solomon’s perfect half of shooting 6-6 from the field and 5-5 from 3’s. Unfortunately the shots were not going in at the same clip in the second half. With Snow taking control of the game around the 10:00 minute mark, the Rustlers could never regain the lead falling 68-80.

CWC 89-BISMARCK STATE 91

Friday’s game was set-up to be a winnable game for the Rustler’s taking on a Bismarck State team still seeking its first NJCAA DI win. A motivated CWC team took complete control of the game in the first half. Racing out to a 44-33 lead at halftime with balanced play inside and out. “We have played very well in the first 20 minutes of a majority of our games. Unfortunately it seems anytime we do our second half of play is the complete opposite.” quoted Coach Schmit. The Friday night contest against Bismarck was more of the same second half woes. With exceptional shooting from Bismarck and sloppy ball control from the Rustler’s, the game swung late in Bismarck’s favor. Seeing the Rustler’s fall by a final score of 89-91. CWC 82-WESTERN NEBRASKA 74 The final game of the week for the Rustlers matched them up against one of the powerhouse teams from Region 9 south, WNCC. After coming off their third straight loss CWC was extra motivated to play well and get a win. “To say my guys were motivated would be an understatement. We feel we have a very good team that has not put together a record worthy of who we are. Reality is, competing doesn’t equal winning. You have to win the game to feel successful.” Coach Schmit explained about his team’s early season struggles. CWC was led by another monster performance from Julian Roberts totaling 20 points and 8 rebounds. Outstanding guard play from King Solomon , 16 points, Dela Cruz 13 points, and Vince Tedeschi’s packed stat line of 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, played a major role in the outcome of the game. CWC is back in action this week with a Tuesday game at #4 Salt Lake CC and a home game on Wednesday against Northeastern (NJC).

The Rustlers Split In Collins Classic The women’s basketball program gathered another win this weekend at Northwest College as part of the Collins Classic to honor the late Coach Jay Collins of the Northwest Men’s Basketball program. The Rustlers faced off with Bismarck State and Western Nebraska, splitting the weekend in the win-loss columns, now sitting at 4-3 on the season. Starting off versus Bismarck State, the Rustlers had control of the game for the majority of play over the Mystics, although the Mystics did not go quietly as CWC won 70-61. Shooting 41% from the floor, hitting 8-23 three-pointers and shooting 80% from the free throw line for 25 attempts, the Rustlers have found their offensive rhythm for now. CWC was led in points by Esperanza Vergara with 18, going a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe. Emily Sawyer pulled down 7 rebounds for the Rustlers. Latai Charles finished with 3 steals and Ariana Rodriguez finished with 3 assists on the day. The Rustlers would face off with the Cougars of Western Nebraska for the 2nd time this season on Saturday, and were able to match them for a majority of the game, but a 2nd quarter drought ultimately doomed the Rustlers to a 80-68 loss despite their second half comeback where they outscored the Cougars 37-33 in the final two quarters. Katie Walker returned this weekend from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and led the Rustlers with 16 points, going 2-2 from deep and perfect from the free throw line with 6 makes. Esperanza Vergara led the Rustlers with 7 rebounds. CWC will travel over Thanksgiving Weekend to Twin Falls, Idaho to take on Treasure Valley and the College of Southern Idaho to continue their 11-game road trip before December.

