FCSD#25 to meet this Tuesday; Rec Board Volunteers to be Honored

The Riverton School Board will meet in regular session this coming Tuesday, November 28th, at 7 p.m. at the Central Office. Agenda items include the announcement of the District 25 Recreation Board Volunteers of the year, the Riverton Balloon Club and Linda Bebout. Cody Beers in on the agenda to speak of a memorial bench for Riverton Junior Football League, Rendezvous Elementary Principal Karly Ward will present a report on her school and board members and staff have an opportunity for their comments.

Action items include awarding of a $40,300 contract to Plan One Architects of Cody for the Rendezvous Fire Alarm System replacement project, awarding of a second contract to Plan One in the amount of $45,300 for the Career Center Lighting Upgrade Project; the awarding of a bid for library shelving to TMI Systems of Bismarck, North Dakota in the amount of $58,435 and award a bit to 71 Construction of $50,699 for the sidewalk replacement project at the Aspen Early Learning Center.

Other action includes approval of a grant, and several amended policies and administrative regulations. A number of items for information purposes are also listed, included a grant from First Interstate Bank for $300 for the Ashgrove School Book Fair.

The meeting Tuesday night begins at 7p.m. at the Central Office Board Room at 121 North Fifth West.

The agenda is copied below: