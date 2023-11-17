Part Two of Dementia Caregiver Skills Topic of UW Center on Aging YouTube Program

Part two of a University of Wyoming Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA) program will focus on challenges in communicating with a person living with dementia and how caregivers can learn to make the journey easier.

The message will be delivered by Kyle Page, a geriatric psychologist from Chicago, who will discuss the topic on the second part of “Behavioral Challenges: Communication Skills for Behavior Change” on the next edition of “Once Again,” the YouTube channel program hosted by WyCOA.

The video will be available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 22, and can be found on Wyoming Dementia Together’s (WDT) YouTube channel here. The program also may be found through the YouTube search feature by accessing “Wyoming Dementia Together – Once Again.”

Viewers are invited to subscribe to the channel and hit the “like” button. Both actions will help the channel grow and reach more caregivers of loved ones with dementia. Comments and questions from viewers are encouraged in the section below the posted interview.

In the latest program, Page says most people living with dementia will experience some kind of behavior change, which can vary by the type of dementia; it can look different for each individual. He says it also is helpful to know that these behaviors can manifest differently.

“Some changes that occur may be verbal, while others may be physical, emotional or even psychiatric,” Page says. “As the person’s communication abilities change, so must the caregiver’s communication.”

In part two of the program, Page offers reassurances to the caregiver.

“Learning what works takes time and practice,” he adds. “There will be good and bad days for everyone involved, and it is OK to leave some things for another day — as long as it’s not a safety concern.”

“Once Again” is coordinated through the WyCOA-sponsored WDT group, which includes dementia care professionals, licensed clinical social workers, physical and occupational therapists, and caregivers.

For information about free services offered by WDT, call WyCOA at (307) 766-2829 or email wycoa@uwyo.edu.

For more information, go to the WDT Caregiver Network website.