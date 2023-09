Dry conditions and light winds, with slightly above normal temperatures today. Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will occur Tuesday and Wednesday over portions of Sweetwater, Fremont and Natrona counties. Today’s highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s at Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Worland and Thermopolis, with the low 70s at Jeffrey City and the mid to upper 60s at Dubois and South Pass City.