Red Flag Warning to start the week, Hot & Windy

Due to favorable fire conditions, there is a red flag warning across central parts of the state today. Winds pick up throughout the day, with 30 to 40 mph gusts. Unsettled weather continues west of the Divide, with showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures are expected in the mid-90s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland , in the low 90s for Riverton, in the upper-80s for Lander and Jeffrey City, 80 at Dubois and the upper-70s at South Pass City. Maximum wind gusts today expected in the 40 mph range on South Pass, the low 30 mph range for Riverton, Shoshoni, Jeffrey City and Thermopolis, and the upper 20 mph range at Lander. The peak gust at Dubois is expected around 20 mph.