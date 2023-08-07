RIVERTON – One of the more fun events that takes place during the annual Fremont County Fair is the Figure 8 Races at the fairgrounds, which took place once again this past Saturday. The races typically put a big exclamation mark on the end of the week’s worth of FFA, 4-H and other livestock events as well as the nightly events like Friday’s Motocross exhibition and the multiple rodeos at the beginning of the fair.

But Saturday is reserved for the races for a reason, it’s one of the most well-attended events of the year, let alone the fair. Every single seat in every single bleacher was full, causing many kids and adults to stand for the entire evening under spurts of rain alongside some lightning. Not only that, the Figure 8 Races always seem to bring out the most competitors and this year was no different thanks to the 48 racers that entered their cars.

Many of those 48 were racing back in the Spring races during the Fremont County Spring Carnival, and in the end the same person won both events. Michael Mellado and his 1994 Ford Probe took first back in early June and this past Saturday finished the exact same way.

A three-car wreck clogged up the track during Saturday night’s fun (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“It was a great night of racing,” Mellado said after the victory. “I’m so glad so many drivers signed up for it … It’s awesome to see the town come out and support this.”

Mellado is now two-for-two in Riverton and he’s going to be racing at the State Fair in two weeks before preparing for the races next year. He was ecstatic about the win, and he was excited to get back in the car at the State Fair, but he reminded everyone that he “couldn’t have done it without my sponsor Top of the Hill Auto Repair.”

Finishing in second behind Mellado was Riverton’s Devin Miller, and in third place was Ernie Fischer who is originally from Lander.

Now that the Fremont County Fair is done and over, the realization has set in that many of the local kids who were showing animals all weekend will soon be heading back to school. But, the good news is that local organizers will be able to see what worked and what didn’t in preparation for next year’s Fremont County Fair, which will likely feature another great night of Figure 8 Racing after another successful year putting it on.

BY: Shawn O’Brate